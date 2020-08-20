Facelift Toyota Yaris XP150 revealed minus the boot

Unveiled last month in booted Vios form, the facelift hatchback XP150 Toyota Yaris has been revealed in Thailand with the same minimal exterior and interior changes.

Like its sibling, the hatch receives a new front bumper, an expansive Lexus-inspired lower air intake, LED headlights and fog lamps whose actual design remains unchanged, a two-tone paint option on the top-spec Sport Premium and newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels.

In a move similar to the Vios, Toyota has made no adjustments to the rear facia, but has equipped the Yaris with a new 6.7-inch Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integrated touchscreen infotainment system, a pair of USB ports, new graphics within the instrument cluster its sibling seemingly won’t receive and leather seats as well as rain sense wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror in the case of the Sport Premium.

Safety has also been sharpened-up with the inclusion of Autonomous Emergency Braking set to feature on the Vios as well, and Lane Departure Warning. A reverse camera, rear parking sensors and seven airbags round the safety sheet off.

Underneath the bonnet, the Thai-spec Yaris is motivated by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers its 68kW/109Nm to the front wheels via a CVT. Other markets will however get a 72kW/123Nm 1.3 and a 77kW/140Nm 1.5 with the option of a five-speed manual ‘box.

Pricing in Thailand kicks-off at 549 000 baht (R302 706) for the entry-level Entry, 609 000 baht (R335 789) for the mid-range Sport and 679 000 baht (R374 385) for the mentioned Sport Premium which further adds goodies such as a six-speaker sound system, keyless entry and push-button start.

Although Toyota South Africa has so far not yet announced updates to the local Yaris line-up, expect the XP150 to remain the selected model with the mentioned revisions at the expense of the XP210 sold in Japan, Europe and Australia in order to keep costs down. Expect the line-up to continue as is with same set to be true of the 79kW/136Nm 1.5-litre engine paired to either the five-speed manual ‘box or CVT.

– Additional info from paultan.org

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.