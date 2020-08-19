Confirmed: Toyota badged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza premiering on 21 August

Toyota’s Urban Cruiser designation will officially make its comeback on 21 August after six years when the wraps are taken off of its version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in India.

In a teaser image posted by indianautosblog.com, the partially seen Urban Cruiser sports a facia more reminiscent of that of the facelift Nissan Patrol than any current Toyota, in the form of upside down L-shaped daytime running LEDs, a studded three-bar grille and a just visible deep lower air intake.

More extensive than the Glanza whose differences from the Baleno are minor, the Urban Cruiser, apart from its exterior, will be identical to the Brezza inside, sans the replacing of Suzuki badges with Toyota ones, with the same set to apply to the 77 kW 1.5 K15B engine hooked to either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Arriving a month earlier than expected, the Urban Cruiser will reportedly have a starting price of around Rs 800 000 or just under R184 000, which compares to the Brezza’s sticker of Rs 734 000 that equates to over R168 000.

As it stands, the Urban Cruiser, like the Brezza, is uncertain for South Africa in spite of murmurs that both could potentially be offered at some stage later this year or more possibly sometime in 2021.

