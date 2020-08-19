Lexus plotting yet another new model as RZ 450e trademark emerges

With reports earlier this year suggestion the arrival of two new SUVs alleged to be called LQ and BX, a new patent application has surfaced in Europe, Australia and the United States for yet another new Lexus model.

According to the Lexus Enthusiast online forum, the Japanese automaker has submitted the enquiry for use of the moniker RZ 450e that could result in yet another crossover or SUV of sorts. An alternative though is that the upscale division of Toyota could simply be trademarking the name without immediate use in order to prevent rival marques from using it at some stage.

While the RZ designation is most famously known as a trim grade denominator on the Supra, the latter numbers and ‘e’ symbol points to the use of an all-electric powerunit that will or produce the equivalent power of a 4.5-litre engine.

As is stands though, details, apart from the name, are unknown, but don’t be surprise if speculative reports or even images emerge in due course.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.