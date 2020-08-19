Nissan has no plans to drop Micra just yet

Nissan has reportedly assured the future of the Micra despite dwindling production in France and more emphasis being placed on Renault within the recently restructured alliance that also involves Mitsubishi.

One of the oldest B-segment hatches on sale on the Old Continent having debuted in 2016, the Micra, which is built at the Flins plant alongside the all-electric Zoe, has been subjected to questioning after it was reported back in May that production could be cut as a result of slow sales and possible factory closures.

In a response to Britain’s Autocar on the matter though, Nissan’s Vice President for Product Planning in Europe, Marco Fioravanti, said that, “the next generation Micra and Juke will be [made] together with the Clio and Captur” more than likely to save costs.

As it stands, no word about the next generation Micra has been made with the absence of any test mules or suggestive details implying that its debut is still some way off.

