Date set: All-new BMW M3 will be uncovered on 23 September

Its reveal confirmed back in May, a new report has reportedly confirmed the official launch date of the eagerly awaited G80 BMW M3.

Already pictured on numerous occasions undergoing final testing, the M3, which will feature the same controversial kidney grille as the M4 spied by motor1.com at the Nürburgring this week, will bow on 23 September according to the BMW Blog in a new colour called Isle of Man Green.

The M4, which is expected to debut not long after, will make its unveiling in Sao Paulo Yellow as part of extensive colour palette consisting of Alpine White, Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Portimao and Tanzanite Blue, plus Toronto Red. In addition, the online forum claims that the mentioned grille, at the behest of BMW dealers in North America, will be painted black as standard, with swaths of carbon fibre set to feature inside and out.

As is already known, both the M3 and M4 will be offered in standard and Competition guises, powered by the S58 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six engine pushing out 353kW/550Nm, or 375 kW in the case of the latter. A six-speed manual gearbox will be available on the former, with the dual-clutch replacing eight-speed Steptronic being the option. The self-shifter will however be standard on the Competition along with the M5 derived xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

