Biking with Bones – Dynamic new BMW F 900 R & F 900 XR

BMW F 900 R

Self-confident, sporty, active, focused on a dynamic experience – this is how fans of the BMW F 900 R could be described. At the emotional level, sports-style and aggressive design meets inspiring performance in terms of engine output, torque, and sound. In addition, there are aspects such as a wide range of potential uses, a high level of suitability for everyday riding and ergonomics that make the F 900 R of equal interest to experienced sports riders and newcomers.

BMW F 900 XR

“XR” stands for an uncompromising mix of sportiness and touring capability. Having established this family with the S 1000 XR, BMW Motorrad is now expanding it with the addition of a mid-range model. The F 900 XR also demonstrates easy mastery of the Adventure Sport segment’s key qualities: sporty riding dynamics combined with upright, GS-like ergonomics, outstanding long-distance and passenger suitability.

The two new models currently set the technological benchmark in the mid-range segment with their high-quality standard equipment and their wide range of optional extras. Both feature enhanced riding dynamics ensured by the further development of the two-cylinder in-line engine first introduced in 2018, now with 77 kW and an even fuller torque curve. The main factor here is an increase in capacity to 895 cc from a previous 853 cc.

Model highlights

The powerful common backbone integrates the further developed two-cylinder in-line engine with an increased capacity of 895 cc (previously 853 cc).

Further enhanced output and torque: 77 kW at 8 750 rpm and 92 Nm at 6 500 rpm.

More than eight Nm torque in the relevant lower speed range

High level of running smoothness due to two opposed counterbalance shafts.

Two riding modes “Rain” and “Road” as well as ABS and ASC as standard.

Riding Modes Pro with two further riding modes as well as Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and engine drag torque control (MSR) as ex works options.

Steel bridge frame for optimum rigidity, robustness, and riding precision.

Newly developed slim steel rear frame.

World first in motorcycle construction: light, plastic-welded fuel tanks with a capacity of 13 litres (F 900 R) and 15.5 litres (F 900 XR).

Front upside-down telescopic fork and aluminium double-sided swinging arm with rear central suspension strut.

Spring travel: 135mm (F 900 R) and 170 mm (F 900 XR) at front, 142mm (F 900 R) and 172mm (F 900 XR) at rear.

Electronic suspension adjustment Dynamic ESA at rear as an ex works option.

ABS Pro for even greater safety when braking at an angle as an ex works option.

Fairing with practical wind and weather protection and adjustable windshield (F 900 XR).

Adaptive Cornering Light as part of the ex-works option Headlight Pro.

6.5-inch TFT screen with BMW motorcycle connectivity as standard.

LED lighting units all round as standard.

Keyless Ride

High-quality workmanship down to the last detail.

Three colour options

Extensive range of optional extras and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories

Pricing

F 900 R – R164 700

F 900 XR – R169 100

