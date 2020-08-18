All-new Ford Mustang only coming in 2023

Despite being five years old, notwithstanding a mid-life upgrade in 2017, a new claim from the United States has alleged that the current sixth generation Ford Mustang could well be renewed until the final quarter of 2022.

What is the Blue Oval’s only car in its United States line-up following the end of the Fusion at the end of last month, Automotive News reports that the debut of an all-new Mustang will take place in 2023, followed by a facelift two years later with an eighth generation not being planned after production of the seventh ends in 2030.

When the wraps do come off in three years’ time, and with the lack of any conventional ‘car’ platform remaining, the mark seven Mustang will still keep its rear-wheel-drive layout, but, as indicated in April, move to the same architecture as that of the Explorer and its upscale Lincoln Aviator offshoot.

At the same time, the internally named S650 Mustang will keep the V8 engine and continue to be offered with left and right-hand-drive, but for Europe, could well become a hybrid in order to meet the controversial Euro 7 emissions regulations. Although little is known at present, don’t be surprise if more rumours or even details emerge within the coming months.

