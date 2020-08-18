Spec and engine details of new Kia Grand Sedona officially revealed

After the leaking of technical details last month, Kia has officially detailed not only the powerunits, but also spec of the South Korean market Carnival that will come to South Africa once again badged as the Grand Sedona.

Branded as a Grand Utility Vehicle instead of an MPV, the Korean Domestic Market Sedona will provide seating for seven, eight or 11 passengers as reported, and measure 5 155 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 3 090 mm and width of 1 995 mm. Compared to its predecessor, the newcomer is 40 mm longer overall, 10 mm wider and 30 mm longer in the wheelbase department. Height remains unchanged at 1 740 mm.

Riding on a new platform with a choice of 17, 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the trim level, the Sedona, according to Kia, boasts best-in class cargo capacity with the boot measuring 627-litres or 2 905-litres in three-row form.

As for features and tech inside, which depends on trim level, the Sedona receives a dual Mercedes-Benz MBUX-like 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, the latter with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, dual sliding electric doors, Safe Exit Assist, an electric tailgate and a novel system dubbed Rear Passenger View & Talk that uses a infotainment system linked camera to monitor occupants seated in the rear. The ‘talk’ aspect comes from a rear speakers designed to ‘amplify’ the voices of those in the rear to better communicate with those seated up front.

On the safety side, tech includes Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, a Multi-Collision Brake system designed to “mitigate the severity of secondary collisions”, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist, a surround-view camera system, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist and Blind Spot View Monitor.

The mentioned features, along with Highway Driving Assist, front and rear Park Distance Warning as well as Kia’s adaptive Smart Cruise Control system, means the Sedona is also capable of level 2 autonomous driving.

Underneath, and in addition to the new platform, the Sedona receives new springs, a longer and lower rear suspension, a new cross-member and so-called hydro bushes filled with liquid that is claimed to reduce vibrations, an electric power steering system, re-angled rear shock absorbers, more sound deadening materials and even a redesigned air intake to filter out engine noise.

As indicated, the newly divulged technical details refer to the Korean spec Sedona and will likely differ on the prevailing market. In a surprise twist, petrol power comes from a normally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 in two states of tune; an MPI delivering 200kW/332Nm and a modern GDI outputting 216kW/355Nm. Diesel power comes from the new 2.2 Smartstream oil-burner that produces 148kW/440Nm. An eight-speed automatic is the standard transmission option on all models.

In South Korea, the Sedona officially goes on sale during the third quarter of this year, but South Africa only receives it in 2021 with final spec and price to be announced closer to the launch date.

