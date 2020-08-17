Biking with Bones – Razor sharp Honda CRF 450R

Honda has freshened-up its popular CRF 450R with a number of updates and revisions. Thanks to a new subframe, the CRF is now two kilograms lighter than before with the inclusion further resulting in a tighter chassis geometry and heightened ground clearance.

The engine also benefits from HRC’s knowhow to give a strong focus on low to mid-range torque. The decompressor has been relocated, the airbox volume upped, the throttle body redesigned and the exhaust ports reshaped. The exhaust downpipe is new, and a single muffler replaces dual setup previously used.

A larger volume hydraulic clutch has an even lighter lever action, while other weight saving features include a smaller fuel pump and optimised magnesium cylinder head cover. Rounding the changes off are new plastics, a smaller at the rear seat and new red graphics.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.