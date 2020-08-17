Aston Martin reveals latest James Bond tribute edition Vantage and DBS Superleggra

Aston Martin has unveiled two special edition models based on the Vantage and DBS Superleggra in preview of the forthcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Initially set to have premiered in April but delayed until November as a result of the Coronavirus, the tribute models to the 25th instalment of the Bond franchise, the last for Daniel Craig as the fictional British spy, are mostly cosmetic overhauls done by Gaydon’s in-house Q by Aston Martin customisation division.

In the case of the Vantage, the 007 Edition’s revisions, said to have been inspired by those of the model driven by Timothy Dalton in 1987’s The Living Daylights, consists of a special Cumberland Grey paint finish, a unique mesh grille, yellow detailing on the front splitter, side skirts and diffuser and an optional ski rack like in the Dalton film.

Unique touches inside includes an Obsidian Black leather interior, a laser-edged plaque denoting all of the gadgets that featured on the 1987 Vantage, dark chrome centre console detailing on models fitted with the seven-speed manual gearbox, carbon fibre seat shells, cross hairs engraved into the paddle shifters of the eight-speed Touchtronic gearbox and two further hints of the above mentioned movie; an embroidered 96.60 FM radio frequency inlay on the sun visors and outline f holes on the seats from the cello chase sense.

Up front, the twin-turbo AMG 4.0-litre V8 continues unchanged with outputs of 375kW/685Nm. The claimed top speed is 313 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 3.6 seconds. Compared to the regular Vantage, the 007 Edition will only be offered as a coupe.

At the other end of the scale, the DBS Superleggra 007 Edition receives gloss black Y-spoke 21-inch diamond turned alloy wheels, 007 badges on the front wings, a Ceramic Grey paint finish, a stainless steel silver 007 badge underneath the rear spoiler, a black tined carbon fibre rear aeroblade and a Ceramic Grey finish on the splitter, mirror caps and roof. Inside, the interior gains an all-black leather trim with red detailing on the seats, 007 badging on the armrest’s buckle badge, sub-woofer cover and door cards, plus a commemorative plaque.

Like the Vantage, no mechanical changes have taken place where motivation is once again provided by an AMG made 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 outputting 533kW/900Nm. Fed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed Touchtronic ‘box, the DBS will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and top out at 339 km/h.

In the UK, pricing for the Vantage 007 Edition starts at £161 000 (R3 664 837) with only 100 unit set to be made, while the sticker for the DBS Superleggra 007 Edition is £279 050 (R6 352 006) with production limited to 25 example. Delivers are set to commence in the first quarter of next year.

