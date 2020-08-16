 
 
Want to follow in Brad Binder’s footsteps? Start saving up

MotoGP 1 hour ago

Money, not talent, is the number one stumbling block for South African racing drivers dreaming of making it on the world stage.

Jaco van der Mere
16 Aug 2020
09:19:30 AM
Want to follow in Brad Binder’s footsteps? Start saving up

The realisation of Brad Binder’s dream of winning a MotoGP race did not come cheap. Picture: Getty Images

The good news is that South Africa has a sporting hero in Brad Binder to inspire youngsters to reach for the sky. The bad news is that following in his footsteps – whether it be on two wheels or four – will only be a pipe dream should the ambition not have serious financial backing. While the top drivers of the world’s leading teams – called factory teams – across all forms of motorsport are getting paid salaries to race cars or motorbikes which is development, designed and maintained by their employers, the rest of the field is usually not...

Loading Posts...
