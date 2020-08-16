Want to follow in Brad Binder’s footsteps? Start saving up

The good news is that South Africa has a sporting hero in Brad Binder to inspire youngsters to reach for the sky. The bad news is that following in his footsteps – whether it be on two wheels or four – will only be a pipe dream should the ambition not have serious financial backing. While the top drivers of the world’s leading teams – called factory teams – across all forms of motorsport are getting paid salaries to race cars or motorbikes which is development, designed and maintained by their employers, the rest of the field is usually not...

While the top drivers of the world’s leading teams – called factory teams – across all forms of motorsport are getting paid salaries to race cars or motorbikes which is development, designed and maintained by their employers, the rest of the field is usually not that fortunate. They have to cover the huge costs which range from travelling to race tracks all the through to parts all out of their own pocket.

Even karting, a springboard for almost all aspiring racing drivers, is very costly. Though your typical kart might not seem to cost an arm and a leg, financing one throughout an entire racing season can easily run into a six digit-figure if you take into account entry fees, parts, uniforms, travelling and accommodation costs. And seeing that age categories for karting start well before 10, a parent of an aspiring racing could end up spending at least a million rand before his child even makes the transition into a different form of racing.

Speaking of next level, to secure a car in the Oettinger Polo Cup, seen as a great way to identify racing talent, costs close to half a million rand. That is before it even hits the track. And regardless of how talented a teenager racing cars around a track might be, it will still take a good number of seasons of personal investment before the possibility of a professional career might arise.

For that to happen, overseas exposure is key. Binder’s father Trevor this week told The Citizen that his family made the decision to relocate Brad and his brother Darryn to Europe when both was still in high school. The Binder brothers stayed in Barcelona with their mother Sharon who also home-schooled them in order for them to compete at the top level. Imagine what that set-up alone cost the Binders besides even the racing part? And that was launching their initial motorcycling careers required some generous funding no doubt.

By the time the 25-year-old Binder won his first MotoGP race in Brno last weekend, he had already been racing across the three classes of the world championship for a decade. Although there are exceptions to the notion that you need to have a rich family to be or become a racing driver, there are exceptions to the rule.

It is a well-known fact that six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony worked his fingers to the bone in order to support his son’s early racing career. But to his advantage, Hamilton Junior had the advantage of European exposure, another major stumbling block for any already cash-stricken aspiring racing driver.

Jonathan Aberdein, who races for BMW in the German DTM touring car series, this week bemoaned the financial restrictions hampering the possibilities of local talent. Aberdein is one of a handful of young South Africans currently racing for factory teams on the world stage.

“The biggest limitation for South African racing drivers is money. In this environment it’s massively expensive to compete in European motorsport. More often this is the limiting factor. It’s not like football where you need a pair of boots to compete. The route to being a professional racing is already slim and it’s only getting slimmer in these trying times where manufacturers are pulling out of championships,” said 22-year-old Aberdein.

“Brad Binder’s case is slightly different because he’s on a bike, but he is living proof of what our racing drivers are capable of. There’s no question that the talent we have in South Africa is world class. People don’t realise that the level of competition in South Africa is massively high. From what I experienced in karting and my brief time in Polo Cup, the best driver here is as good as the best driver in Europe. If you look at the amount of world champion karters we’ve had in the last 15 to 20 years, it just gives you an indication of the level of racing in South Africa.’’

Sheldon van der Linde (21), who is Aberdein’s team-mate, says for those fortunate enough to compete in Europe, the window of opportunity is still very small. And judging by the average age of the bulk of today’s Formula One field, this trail by fire needs to happen while a racer is still a teenager if he or she has any chance of reaching the top.

“The amount drivers who has had the opportunity to race in Europe is limited because of the budget restrictions and the fact that our currency is not that strong. There would be more South Africans plying their trade in overseas if they have backing,” said van der Linde.

“If you look at the number of South Africans who have attempted to race overseas, I would say that probably around 80% have made it and ended up in factory seats. So those who fully committed and was fortunate enough to have the backing has gone all the way, which gives us a pretty good hit rate.

“I’d say you probably only have two years to make your mark overseas before the money runs out, because competing in Formula racing in a high-class category with a is super expensive. I was fortunate enough to prove myself from the get go and had I taken a year longer to do so would probably have been back in South Africa right now. We are also not the richest families with unlimited budgets,” concluded Van der Linde.

His brother Kelvin (24) is a very highly rated GT driver who turns out for Audi, while a fourth South African youngster, Jordan Pepper (24), helped Bentley win the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Aberdein cautioned that even those who might be able to fund relocating themselves to Europe like the Binders might face more challenges off the actual track than on it.

“As a youngster coming from South Africa to Europa which is the epicentre of motorsport really is a daunting task,” says Aberdein, who was also exposed to everyday European live since his teens. It’s very difficult to succeed in European motorsport if you don’t live there. If you want to commit 100% to being a professional racing driver you have to deal with life in Europe, which as a South African can be a very difficult thing to do.

“You might think the prospect of having to come up against these drivers in European is the issue, but that is actually not the case. It’s the life you have to commit to that is the real eye-opener.”

