Ford’s EcoSport is still one of the most popular compact SUVs in the country, and for good reason too. Now in the second half of its lifespan, it is still good looking, and it comes packed with tech and safety all included in the standard price. Hyundai’s Venue is the latest offering of the trio and it features funky Korean styling that will either resonate with you or not. It does lack a little in the standard specification department though. Volkswagen’s T-Cross arrived and shook up the segment with it fresh styling and clever connectivity options, all riding on the...

Ford’s EcoSport is still one of the most popular compact SUVs in the country, and for good reason too. Now in the second half of its lifespan, it is still good looking, and it comes packed with tech and safety all included in the standard price.

Hyundai’s Venue is the latest offering of the trio and it features funky Korean styling that will either resonate with you or not. It does lack a little in the standard specification department though.

Volkswagen’s T-Cross arrived and shook up the segment with it fresh styling and clever connectivity options, all riding on the back of the ever-popular Volkswagen badge. What is there not to like? Well, the options list can add thousands to the suggested retail price.

All three come with economical, yet punchy, 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engines and run easy shifting, city life automatic transmissions. There is decent space for the family, but the T-Cross offers the most boot space, which is rather important in this segment.

The Hyundai has the longest warranty of the three by far, but the Ford has the better service plan of them all. Which ever way you slice and dice this, these three offerings are similar in what they offer a potential owner.

Let the scoreboard decide a winner!

Results

Verdict

As you can see, the EcoSport still makes a whole lot of sense, and comes in with an equal number of points as the all-new Hyundai Venue, which speaks volumes about the offering from Ford. But there is no denying the appeal and street cred of the T-Cross, and this new offering from Volkswagen takes the top spot in this numbers battle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.