Prototype new Subaru BRZ surfaces for the first time

After months of silence, speculation surrounding the upcoming Toyota GT86 and its Subaru BRZ twin has resurfaced following the spotting of the first prototype this week.

Initially posted by Instagram user Kystify and then subsequently by other publications, including Britain’s Autocar, the still heavily camouflaged sports coupe, seen here reportedly in Subaru guise being benchmark against the Ford Mustang, appears largely unchanged at the front, but expect changes to emerge once the mentioned wrapping comes off.

The rear meanwhile is new and seemingly takes after not only the previous generation Honda Accord Coupe marketed in the United States, but also the first generation Hyundai Genesis Coupe and even the long since discontinued Mitsubishi FTO in the design of light clusters and the integrated ducktail-like spoiler.

As well as the bigger rear window, the prototype features dual exhaust outlets, which has ignited rumours that its engine will indeed be turbocharged. Previously, reports have dabbled about whether the new 2.4-litre FA24 flat-four engine would be normally aspirated like current 2.0-litre unit, or turbocharged like in the US-market Ascent and Legacy with a blown downsized 1.8-litre even being mulled.

With a rumoured output of 162 kW, a figure down from the 191 kW in the latter pair, both the BRZ and GT86, which will allegedly be renamed GR86, will move to Toyota’s TNGA platform and according to a report by Japan’s Best Car last year, measure 4 250 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 570 mm, height of 1 315 mm and width of 1 780 mm. Drive will once again go to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.