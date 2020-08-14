Motoring News 14.8.2020 07:18 am

In the market for a compact SUV? Look no further

Motoring Reporter

Who’ll reign supreme in our three-way shootout between the Ford EcoSport, Volkswagen T-Cross and Hyundai Venue?

SUVs have been the preferred body style for car buyers for many years with various subcategories regularly popping up within the segment.

The compact SUV category has been one of the most active segments in the market of late with various manufacturers joining in on the feeding frenzy. And the demand for smaller SUVs continues to grow as consumer patterns show a steady trend of car owners trading down. This trend is nothing new, but has been amplified by the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ford EcoSport has been a local favourite for many years, but has been up against some stiff opposition over the last year with the arrival of Hyundai’s Venue and the Volkswagen T-Cross.

On Saturday Road Test Editor Mark Jones weighs up the EcoSport, Venue and T-Cross from a pure numerical perspective. Don’t miss the results of Mark’s comprehensive scoring system to see which of the EcoSport, Venue or T-Cross come out trumps in this very tightly contested three-way shootout.

