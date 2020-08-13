Hyundai’s lesser N bomb falls on new Elantra

The announcement made back in March, Hyundai has now unveiled the sporty N Line derivative of the all-new Elantra as the range’s new flagship.

More than simply just a cosmetic overhaul compared to the standard model, the N Line drops the normally aspirated 2.0-litre engine for the familiar 1.6 T-GDI that pumps out 150kW/265Nm. In a surprise twist, two transmissions are offered; a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch. No performance figures were revealed.

Differentiating itself from the regular Elantra, the N Line not only receives bigger brakes and a stiffer suspension, but also 18-inch alloy wheels with silver and black spokes and dual chrome exhaust outlets integrated into the diffuser.

Additional visuals include wider door sills, air intakes on either side of the N front bumper, gloss black mirror caps, a mesh gloss black grille, an integrated boot spoiler, N rear bumper and gloss black detailing at the base of the side skirts.

Inside, the interior receives a leather wrapped perforated N steering wheel with metallic spokes, alloy inserts, N sport seats with leather side bolsters, alloy pedals and a leather gear lever with metal detailing.

Set to go on sale in the United States towards the end of this year or in early 2021, the N Line, like the regular Elantra, sadly won’t be coming to South Africa.

