12.8.2020

All-new Nissan GT-R on for earlier than expected arrival?

Charl Bosch

Next GT-R will have a hybrid powertrain of sorts, but nothing about this is known at present.

A replacement for the venerable Nissan GT-R is on the cards, but according to a new report, poised for an earlier reveal than initially projected.

Last year, GT-R Project Head, Hiroshi Tamura, told Australia’s motoring.com.au that the current R35 would only be replaced in 2027, which will make it 20 years old, the longest lifecycle of any GT-R badged model since the moniker first appeared on the Skyline in 1969.

According to Automotive News however, four years could be trimmed off of the existing timeframe as the R36 GT-R looks set to appear in 2023 powered by a hybrid powerunit. A decision that will confirm comments made last month by Yokohama’s Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Ivan Espinosa, exact details remain unknown, but if the claims by motoring.com.au are anything to go by, the GT-R could derive tech from the all-electric Ariya, most notably its e-4ORCE electronic all-wheel-drive system.

