Bentley Bentayga upgraded with more Speed

Bentley has backed-up the unveiling of the facelift Bentayga last month with the debut of the revised Bentayga Speed. In addition to the standard model’s revised exterior, the Speed differentiates itself by receiving bespoke 22-inch alloy wheels, a dark tint on the side skirts, headlights, around the tailgate and grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, tinted taillights, oval tipped exhaust outlets and a choice of 17 standard colours, 24 two-tone hues and an additional 47 from the so-called Extended and Mulliner palette catalogues.

A further option is the Black Specification pack that foregoes the chrome detailing for gloss black or carbon fibre inserts on the front splitter, door sills and diffuser, while the integrated roof spoiler is replaced by a curved carbon fibre unit with the wheels, exhaust and roof rails being finished in gloss black.

Building on the interior, the bespoke touches include Speed or the Bentley logo embroidered headrests, diamond quilted stitch work in leather and a contrasting colour, illuminated Speed branded treadplates, Alcantara or leather on the seat cushions, gear lever, steering wheel, roof pillars, centre console and lower knee pads, and small Speed badges on the facia.

Not simply limited to cosmetics, the Speed’s dynamic prowess has also been upped with the inclusion of a recalibrated eight-speed automatic gearbox that opens up the torque converter in fifth and eighth gear when cruising with the result of the engine going into idle when lift-off from the throttle is detected, and the 48-volt Bentley Dynamic Ride system with four modes; Comfort, Bentley, Speed and Custom.

What’s more, Crewe has tweaked the Torque Vectoring by Brake system with the added option of carbon ceramic stoppers it claims not only cuts 20 kg off of the standard steel brakes, but can withstand temperatures of up to 1 000 degrees Celsius while providing a maximum brake torque of 6 000 Nm.

Up front, the Speed now rates as the only model to offer the 6.0 TSI W12 engine. Fitted with a new ECU that can shut one bank off completely in order to reduce emissions, the unit produces 467kW/900Nm and will see the Speed get from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 306 km/h.

Officially the most powerful performance focused Bentley ever made, the Bentayga Speed will go on sale later this year with pricing still to be confirmed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.