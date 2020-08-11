Biking with Bones – New BMW S 1000 XR on sale now

With a completely newly developed engine and suspension along with an unladen weight of 226 kg – 10 kg less than its predecessor – the S 1000 XR opens a whole new dimension in the Adventure Sport segment.

The new S 1000 XR advances the sports to touring range in its own distinctive new way, leaving nothing to be desired – not least because it has the following standard features on board: Dynamic ESA, riding modes Pro, ABS Pro & Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Hill Start Control Pro, a perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT screen complete with connectivity and full LED lighting.

The newly developed in-line four-cylinder engine is based on the S 1000 RR engine and delivers an output of 121kW at 11 000rpm. The maximum torque of 114Nm is available at 9 250rpm. The 4th, 5th and 6th gears now have longer ratios to reduce noise, fuel consumption and engine speed level, especially at country road speeds.

In addition to a smoother and self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, the new S 1000 XR also features engine drag torque control (MSR) for the first time. Electronically controlled, the MSR prevents the rear wheel from slipping because of abrupt throttling or downshifting.

The new S 1000 XR already features the latest generation of BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) as standard. Thanks to the latest valve technology, the versatile Adventure sports bike provides a particularly dynamic riding experience with a high level of ride comfort. Dynamic ESA Pro is available as an optional extra with two damping modes (Road, Dynamic) and automatic load compensation. For the first time in the S 1000 XR, the dynamic brake assistant DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) also supports the rider during braking manoeuvres.

Four riding modes along with the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC Wheelie function. ABS Pro with DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) for even greater safety when braking in banking position.

The new S 1000 XR has four standard riding modes – “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”. The “Dynamic Pro” mode, which can be fully configured for the first time in the S 1000 XR, offers a wide range of setting options. In addition to throttle response, engine brake, ABS control and traction control, wheelie control (including the new “Power Wheelie” setting) can be configured separately for the first time in the new S 1000 XR.

Highlights

5kg lighter, newly developed four-cylinder in-line engine based on the S 1000 RR with further optimised mid-range power and rideability as well as new transmission gradation for the 4th – 6th gear.

Superior performance and torque: 121 kW at 11 000rpm and 114 Nm at 9 250rpm.

Effort-saving, linear torque curve: even better rideability over the entire speed range.

Newly developed suspension featuring Flex Frame, with the engine taking on a more pronounced load-bearing function.

Significantly improved ergonomics due to Flex Frame.

Dynamic ESA as standard plus Dynamic ESA Pro with two damping modes (Road, Dynamic) and automatic load compensation as ex-works options.

New 19% lighter swinging arm with directly articulated suspension strut for an even more sensitive response.

Dynamic brake assistant DBC Dynamic Brake Control.

Weight reduction by 10kg to 226kg as compared to the predecessor model.

New, lighter exhaust system, EU5-compliant.

New six-axis sensor cluster.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC as standard.

DTC Wheelie Function as standard.

Engine drag torque control MSR and engine brake function as standard.

ABS Pro for increased safety when braking, also in banking position, as standard. Dedicated rain braking mode with flat brake pressure gradient.

Four riding modes “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro” as standard.

Hill Start Control Pro as standard.

HP Shift Assistant Pro for quick up and down shifting without clutch as an ex-works option.

Electronic cruise control as an ex works option.

New instrument cluster with 6.5-inch, easy-to-read TFT screen and four screen displays.

LED light units all round.

Turn indicators with new “Comfort Indicator” function.

Adaptive turning light incl. DRL as part of Headlight Pro as an ex-works option.

Completely redesigned bodywork for an even more dynamic design style, optimised aerodynamics and even further enhanced wind and weather protection.

Two colour schemes for the market launch: Ice Grey and Racing Red/White Aluminium (extra charge).

Extension of the range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories and ex-works options.

Case holder (decoupled) in series production.

Price

S 1000 XR from R240 400

