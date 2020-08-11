Motoring News 11.8.2020 02:24 pm

Fresh faced Audi S3 makes eagerly awaited appearance

Charl Bosch

S3 is once again powered by the familiar 2.0 TFSI engine whose outputs are unchanged at 228kW/400Nm.

After a development run of nearly two years, and with its Sportback and sedan  already out, Audi has revealed its challenger for the Mercedes-AMG A35/CLA35 in the shape of the all-new S3 Sportback and Sedan.

Providing a preview of the rumoured 331 kW five-cylinder RS3, the S3 is once again powered by the familiar 2.0 TFSI engine whose outputs are unchanged at 228kW/400Nm. Hooked to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox with drive going to all four wheels, the S3 will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds before hitting the electronic buffers at 250 km/h.

Aesthetically, S3 differentiates itself from its siblings by featuring a model bespoke Singleframe grille with a rhombus pattern, alloy look mirror caps, quad exhaust outlets, 18 or optional 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear diffuser, S front and rear bumpers, a bootlid spoiler, S side skirts and extended wheel arches, plus the Matrix LED headlights from the options list.

Available with  the optional three-mode adaptive S sport suspension that drops the overall ride height by 15 mm, the S3 differs slightly in dimensions with both being four centimetres wider than the standard model, while the Sportback is three centimetres longer in overall length and the sedan four centimetres.

Other changes include a new electric brake booster, standard ventilated brakes on all four corners with the option of having the calipers painted red as opposed to black, optional S damper control and on the inside, S readouts and graphics for the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display, new S sport seats made mostly out of recycled PET bottles, optional ambient lighting, a redesigned gear lever and an S perforated leather flat-bottom steering wheel.

Going on sale in Europe later this month, the S3, in Germany, retails from €46 302 (R955 616) for the Sportback with the Sedan kicking off from €47 179 (R973 717). Availability for South Africa has not yet been confirmed, but expect sales to start at the end of this year or in 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Audi A6 line-up hits the ground running 6.8.2020
Audi TT and R8 again rumoured for axing due to cost cutting plan 4.8.2020
Diesel kicks Audi Q8 into the right shape 30.7.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably

World Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated from press conference

Politics WC may be steering their own ship but they won’t become another Orania

Courts NDZ bashes tobacco industry

General Struggle hero John Nkadimeng to be laid to rest on Friday


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition