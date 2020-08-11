Facelift Jaguar F-Type re-priced in lieu of more all-paw gripping models

Despite announcing initial pricing for the updated F-Type Coupe and Cabriolet in December last year, Jaguar has now revised the sticker prices for both models to include the all-wheel-drive P380.

While no changes to the actual specification has taken place, the main drawing card, as mentioned, is the availability of all-wheel-drive on the mid-range P380 previously only offered on the limited run First Edition.

Still motivated by the 280kW/460Nm 3.0-litre supercharged V6, the all-paw gripping P380 will get from 0-100 km/h 5.1 seconds and top out at 275 km/h, while the conventional rear-wheel-drive will reach the same top speed but complete the benchmark sprint in 4.9 seconds.

Elsewhere, the line-up is otherwise unchanged with the 2.0-litre turbocharged 221kW/400Nm P300 serving as the entry-level model, while the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 R rates as the range’s flagship with outputs of 423kW/700Nm. Performance-wise, the P300 will race from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and the all-wheel-drive R in 3.7 seconds, with respective top speeds of 250 km/h and 300 km/h.

Regardless of the model though, all of the powerunits are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with the R-Design styling pack starring across the range. Unique to the First Edition though are 20-inch diamond turned alloy wheels, First Edition branded door plates, Ebony with Light Oyster or Mars with Flame Windsor leather performance seats, an alloy finish on the instrument cluster and a choice of three colours; Fuji White, Eiger Grey and Santorini Black.

PRICING

F-Type P300 R-Dynamic – R1 243 000

F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Cabriolet – R1 241 000

F-Type P380 R-Dynamic – R1 513 700

F-Type P380 R-Dynamic Cabriolet – R1 511 800

F-Type P380 R-Dynamic AWD – R1 659 800

F-Type P380 R-Dynamic Cabriolet AWD – R1 652 800

F-Type P380 First Edition AWD – R1 659 300

F-Type P380 First Edition Cabriolet AWD – R1 652 800

F-Type R AWD – R2 422 700

F-Type R Cabriolet AWD – R2 421 000

