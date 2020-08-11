Long overdue Jeep Grand Wagoneer teased without being seen

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has commenced teasing the long delayed Jeep Grand Wagoneer in the most novel way possible.

Unlike most images that depict certain aspects of the vehicle in question, FCA has opted not to show the first Wagoneer badged model in 29 year at all with the visual being that of the Grand Canyon embedded with the words “Grand/grand/: magnificent and striking in appearance, size or style” and “Coming soon”.

Although possibly teasing the new Grand Cherokee, motor1.com reports that the Grand Wagoneer appears more likely as it is slated for unveiling first followed by its segment down sibling in the third quarter of next year based on a leaked internal FCA document.

Whereas the Cherokee with build alongside the former Mack Avenue Engine Plant, the Grand Wagoneer and its less luxurious Wagoneer sibling will be produced at the Warren Truck Plant from the second quarter of next year, a move that comes as no surprise as it is expected to be based on the same platform as the Ram HD made at the same facility.

Unlike the Chinese market derivative, the US-spec Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will only be similar in the availability of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, as the rest is anticipated to be bespoke to the States in the form of the exterior and interior.

In publishing spy images last week, carscoops.com claims that the prototype Grand Wagoneer appeared to have an air suspension in place as its expected, when fitted with the optional 20-inch alloy wheels as pictured, to have a ground clearance of between 305 mm and 330 mm. A low range is anticipated to be offered.

Set to provide seating for seven, the Grand Wagoneer has also been spotted testing in Dubai, but despite appearing to be nothing more than a double cab Ram, Gulf News reports that the dual steel beams connecting the cab and loadbed points to an SUV optimised platform, with another factor being the actual length of the bed as well as the black-and-white disguise.

Given the timing of the teaser image and the rate at which test mules and prototypes are being spotted, expect more details to emerge in the coming weeks and months.

