Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte receive Trofeo touches

Created two years ago as the performance moniker for the Levante, Maserati has now expanded to include the Trofeo moniker on the recently updated Ghibli and the flagship Quattroporte sedans.

Equipped with unique exterior details such as 21-inch Orione alloy wheels, a piano-key black for the vertical grille bars, carbon fibre front air ducts, new boomerang shaped taillights and red detailing around the Trident logo on the C-pillar and air vents on the front wings, the biggest highlight is a more powerful version of the existing 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

Taken from the Levante, the Ferrari built F154 unit sends 427kW/730Nm to the rear wheels as opposed to all four in the former via a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. In terms of performance, both will top-out at 326 km/h with the Ghibli getting from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and the Quattroporte in 4.5 seconds. Also carried over from the Levante is a launch control system.

As for the interior, the sole additions are the new 10.1-inch Maserati Intelligent Assist infotainment system, surprisingly not offered on the Levante which keeps the old 8.4-inch display, and Pieno Fiore full grain natural leather upholstery with 3D Trofeo embroidered headrests.

No pricing has been announced with sales only expected to commence towards the end of this year.

