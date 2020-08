The car that most people aspire to drive and own, the Volkswagen Golf GTI, is one of the most successful cult cars in the history of Volkswagen in South Africa. The first-generation Golf GTI was launched in South Africa in November 1982 and it pioneered the hot hatch category. The naturally aspirated 1.8-litre engine had a power output of 82 kW with a top speed of 182 km/h and accelerated from 0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds. The second generation saw the introduction of the 1.8-litre 16v that produced 102 kW, while the third generation brought us the legendary 128 kW...

The car that most people aspire to drive and own, the Volkswagen Golf GTI, is one of the most successful cult cars in the history of Volkswagen in South Africa. The first-generation Golf GTI was launched in South Africa in November 1982 and it pioneered the hot hatch category. The naturally aspirated 1.8-litre engine had a power output of 82 kW with a top speed of 182 km/h and accelerated from 0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds.

The second generation saw the introduction of the 1.8-litre 16v that produced 102 kW, while the third generation brought us the legendary 128 kW six-cylinder VR6 that sadly never wore those iconic three letters.The fourth generation GTI set standards in its class when it was introduced in May 2000 and was powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged 110 kW engine, which was later upgraded to 132 kW.

The fifth generation GTI introduced a 147 kW 2.0-litre engine and finally the car you see here runs the same engine but tuned to produce 155 kW. When it debuted in 2009, the mark six introduced new tech such as die electronic transverse differential lock (XDS) and in terms of performance, could reach a top speed of 240 km/h while consuming a mere 7.3 L/100 km. Transmissions included a six-speed manual or a six-speed DSG.

With the Mk 8 arriving next year and prices for the Mk 7 and Mk 7.5 still on the pricey side, a search on autotrader.co.za turned up a lot of enticing Mk 6 GTI’s from as little as R139 999.

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 337 000 km – Manual – R139 999

Golf 6 GTI – 2009 – 199 000 km – Manual – R149 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2009 – 269 000 km – DSG – R149 950

Golf 6 GTI – 2009 – 187 000 km – DSG – R159 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2012 – 178 000 km – DSG – R159 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2012 – 149 000 km – DSG – R165 000

Golf 6 GTI – 2010 – 101 000 km – Manual – R168 000

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 170 000 km – DSG – R169 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2009 – 216 000 km – Manual – R169 990

Golf 6 GTI – 2012 – 188 000 km – Manual – R169 995

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 85 000 km – DSG – R170 000

Golf 6 GTI – 2010 – 163 000 km – Manual – R175 000

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 117 000 km – DSG – R176 000

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 154 000 km – Manual – R179 950

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 173 000 km – DSG – R179 990

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 163 000 km – DSG – R179 990

Golf 6 GTI – 2010 – 185 000 km – DSG – R179 990

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 171 000 km – Manual – R179 990

Golf 6 GTI – 2012 – 92 000 km – DSG – R183 999

Golf 6 GTI – 2010 – 121 000 km – DSG – R185 000

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 200 000 km – DSG – R189 000

Golf 6 GTI – 2009 – 91 000 km – DSG – R189 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2014 – 230 000 km – Manual – R189 950

Golf 6 GTI – 2009 – 144 000 km – Manual – R189 995

Golf 6 GTI – 2010 – 149 000 km – Manual – R199 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2011 – 141 000 km – Manual – R199 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2012 – 171 000 km – Manual – R199 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2010 – 177 000 km – Manual – R199 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2012 – 145 000 km – DSG – R199 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2009 – 130 000 km – DSG – R199 900

Golf 6 GTI – 2010 – 141 000 km – DSG – R199 990

