Volkswagen Golf GTI king of the hot hatches

For decades the Volkswagen Golf GTI has been the undisputed king of hot hatches in South Africa. But with the latest version of the GTI selling for R605 100 without any optional extras off the dealership today, a brand new model is out of reach for new.

With South Africa’s pre-owned market in full bloom though, and in the wake of the financial uncertainty sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, there are plenty of previously loved options for buyers in search of the iconic badge. Already in it’s facelifted seventh generation with the new generation set to touch down locally at the end of the year, there are plenty of previous generation GTIs on our roads, many looking for new homes.

The Citizen’s Road Test Editor Mark Jones, who has been in quite a few Golf GTIs over the years, has been searching showroom floors for decent pre-owned offerings and has come across some attractive options. On Saturday he shares his results of the best Mk6 GTIs for sale, starting at a much more affordable R139 999.

