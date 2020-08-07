Powered-up Isuzu D-Max X-Rider officially detailed

The announcement of its incoming arrival made on Thursday (6 August), Isuzu has now officially detailed the special edition D-Max 3.0 D-TEQ X-Rider.

Signalling the fourth derivative of the outgoing generation D-Max to wear the popular X-Rider designation, the biggest difference comes up front where the 100kW/320Nm 2.5 D-TEQ engine makes way for the range-topping 130kW/380Nm 3.0-litre unit.

Like the X-Rider Black, drive is routed to the rear wheels only, but this time via the six-speed automatic transmission with no manual option available. As with its sibling, the 3.0-litre X-Rider sits below the flagship LX auto, and not above as previously claimed, meaning it also becomes the most accessible double cab D-Max to use the stalwart N-series truck derived engine.

Aesthetically, it features the standard issue X-Rider touches, namely black 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels in General Grabber all-terrain tyres, black side steps, mirror caps and door handles, a black X-Rider branded sports bar, a tweaked front bumper and black grille with prominent red ISUZU lettering, black roof rails, a blacked-out B-pillar, red wheel caps, X-Rider logos and a black ISUZU badge on the tailgate.

Special touches inside consists of partial black leather upholstery with red stitching and X-Rider embroidered headrests, piano key black detailing down the side of the centre console and around the air vents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel also with red stitching, piano key black door inserts with red X motifs and the standard eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Available only in three colours; Summit White, Switchblade Sliver and Pull Me Over Red, the D-Max 3.0 D-TEQ X-Rider AT carries a sticker price of R551 100, a credit of R42 300 over the the comparative two-wheel-drive LX automatic, which includes a five year/120 000 km as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

ISUZU D-MAX X-RIDER PRICING

D-Max 250 X-Rider Double Cab – R466 500

D-Max 250 X-Rider Double Cab AT – R484 200

D-Max 250 X-Rider Double Cab 4×4 – R519 200

D-Max 300 X-Rider Double Cab AT – R551 100

