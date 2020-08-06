Motoring News 6.8.2020 02:20 pm

Can BMW M8 Competition’s go match the show?

Mark Jones

Reputations are made and destroyed in a matter of a few seconds. And we are going to find out which it is!

BMW’s monster GT , the M8 Competition has arrived at our offices for road testing. And having had a brief spin in the car already, it feels wide awake, and if things go my way on the day, I reckon this car has a chance of getting to top of our overall ‘Fastest Cars’ tested time sheet.

The car runs a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 engine that pumps out 460 kW of power and 750 Nm of torque. And this energy is sent to all four wheels via a fast shifting eight-speed sports Steptronic transmission and it is claimed to hit 100 km/h in a mere 3.2 seconds.

I can tell you, with this amount of power and grip, it could happen, and then the BMW M8 Competition Coupe will dethrone the current King, and that is Porsche’s previous generation 911 Turbo S.

