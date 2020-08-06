Motoring News 6.8.2020 01:35 pm

German court slaps bird flipping BMW X5 driver with an even nastier gesture

Charl Bosch
Image from the PolizeiOberfranken Facebook page

Speeding German BMW X5 driver’s gesture comes back 75 times greater.

The proverbial ‘flipping of the bird’ has landed a BMW X5 driver in Germany with more than a simple speeding fine for driving over the limit.

According to motor1.com, who obtained the report from the Facebook page of the Oberfranken district police department in the state of Bavaria, the 26-year old driver was caught doing 81 km/h in a 70 km/h zone whilst entering a restricted section of autobahn near the city of Kulmbach, which would have resulted in an otherwise ordinary fine of €20 (R415).

As it turned out, the man’s gesture towards the speed camera didn’t sit well with the Kulmbach District Court, who subsequently upped the fine to €1 500 (R31 178) for what it claimed to be an insult to the local ‘polizei’. In the addition, the driver was relieved of his licence for a full month.

