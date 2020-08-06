Outgoing Isuzu D-Max X-Rider arrives soon with more power

Isuzu is gearing up for an expansion of its ever popular X-Rider moniker as part of the gradual phasing-out of the current generation D-Max in readiness for the all-new model’s debut and production on local shores next year.

Although exact specification remains to be confirmed, the automaker has started posting images of the newcomer on its Facebook, confirming it will swap the 100kW/320Nm 2.5 D-TEQ engine for the flagship 3.0 D-TEQ that produces 130kW/380Nm.

In response to a comment on whether a manual and/or automatic gearbox will be offered following the introduction of a self-shifter on the 2.5 in February, Isuzu stated that the X-Rider finishes will only be applied to the auto double cab, but stopped short of confirming whether it will have four-wheel-drive or limited to rear-wheel-drive like the X-Rider Black.

Based on the social media images, the powered-up X-Rider will make do with most of the exterior paraphernalia resplendent on the Black, while the interior is likely to get the same piano-key black detailing and possibly the fitting of the otherwise option nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard.

As mentioned, exact details are still to be announced, but expect a price premium over the conventional auto equipped D-Max LX which retails from R593 800 and R666 500 for the four-wheel-drive.

