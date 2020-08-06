Concept Nissan Magnite shows its inside for the first time

On course to premiere in production form early next year, Nissan has provided an official glimpse of the interior of the concept Magnite SUV.

Fresh from bowing last month with only the exterior being revealed, the release of a pair of cabin images by the automaker shows a completely different take on that of the model it shares its CMF-A+ platform with, the Renault Triber and soon, the rebadged Kiger.

Building on the exterior theme, the seats are finished in red and black leather with the same colour scheme in a unique pattern starring on the dashboard. As well as aluminium-look inlays on the doors and centre console, the gear lever is taken out of new X-Trail, while the steering wheel is new and the instrument cluster an all-digital affair with nothing in its look to suggest similarities with that of the Triber. With the exception of the position of the starter button and ventilation dials, the layout is mostly bespoke to the Magnite.

Aside from the oval air vents, the standout difference is the freestanding eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system angled slightly towards the driver. A departure from the integrated unit in the Triber, the system gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus a surround-view camera system that will mostly likely only apply to range-topping models.

Speaking to Autocar India, Nissan’s Future Design Director, Kei Kyu, remarked that a lot of attention had gone into the rear as a study had discovered that rear legroom is of particular importance to the majority of Indian buyers.

“We realised the importance of rear (seat) roominess in India. We found (customers’) sensitivity to rear knee room to be higher than that to headroom. So that was a breakthrough,” he said, before commenting, “we could [given it more] headroom, but then we’d lose the agile and stylish exterior proportions. [However], we believe that we have achieved one-class-above overall roominess for the interior design”.

When it goes on sale, a choice of two petrol engines will be offered; the normally aspirated 1.0-litre from the Triber that pushes out 52kW/96Nm and the forced assisted 1.0-litre turbo that makes 74kW/160Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard on both with the former getting a five-speed automated manual (AMT) and the latter a CVT as the respective self-shifting options.

Projected to have a starting price of Rs 525 000 (R121 723), the Magnite, for now, has not been confirmed for South Africa, but this could well change when production and sales eventually kicks-off in India.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.