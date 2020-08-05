Carbon edition Range Rover Sport SVR coming to South Africa

A new engine added last month as part of its likely final model overhaul, Jaguar-Land Rover South Africa has confirmed availability of the Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition from the fourth quarter of this year.

Essentially an appearance package based on the standard SVR, the Carbon, as per its name, receives carbon fibre inserts on the grille, bumpers and vents, dual carbon bonnet vents, carbon mirror caps and bespoke gloss black 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the illuminated treadplates come with SVR Carbon Edition branding, while the engine cover itself rounds off the carbon detailing.

Up front, the soon-to-be-discontinued 5.0-litre supercharged V8 remains as is with outputs of 423kW/700Nm, a top speed of 283 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. As ever, drive goes to all four wheels via a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing is only set to be released closer to the actual launch date, but expect a small premium over the ‘standard’ SVR’s asking price of R2 555 970.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.