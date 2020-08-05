Motoring News 5.8.2020 10:09 am

Volkswagen slaps pricing on T-Roc

Charl Bosch

Initially, only the 1.4 TSI Design and 2.0 TSI R-Line will be offered with the 2.0 TSI Design expected in January next year.

Its long awaited unveiling having taken place two months ago where only estimated pricing was revealed, Volkswagen has now officially tabled the stickers for the new T-Roc.

As is already known, the local line-up will comprise three models; the Design powered by either the 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TSI engine or the 140kW/320Nm 2.0 TSI that will be the only option for the range topping R-Line. An eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox is used on the former engine with the latter getting a seven-speed DSG. On both variants though, drive is send to the front wheels with no chance of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system becoming available.

Initially, only the 1.4 TSI Design and 2.0 TSI R-Line will be offered with the 2.0 TSI Design expected in January next year. For now, the performance T-Roc R is a no-no while the T-Roc Cabriolet has been ruled-out along with a TDI and manual gearbox option.

A three year/120 000 km warranty and a five year/90 000 km service plan are standard across the range. Sales officially commence in November.

PRICING

T-Roc 1.4 TSI Design Tiptronic – R489 400

T-Roc 2.0 TSI Design DSG – R548 300

T-Roc 2.0 TSI R-Line DSG – R593 600

