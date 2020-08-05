Volkswagen slaps pricing on T-Roc

Its long awaited unveiling having taken place two months ago where only estimated pricing was revealed, Volkswagen has now officially tabled the stickers for the new T-Roc.

As is already known, the local line-up will comprise three models; the Design powered by either the 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TSI engine or the 140kW/320Nm 2.0 TSI that will be the only option for the range topping R-Line. An eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox is used on the former engine with the latter getting a seven-speed DSG. On both variants though, drive is send to the front wheels with no chance of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system becoming available.

Initially, only the 1.4 TSI Design and 2.0 TSI R-Line will be offered with the 2.0 TSI Design expected in January next year. For now, the performance T-Roc R is a no-no while the T-Roc Cabriolet has been ruled-out along with a TDI and manual gearbox option.

A three year/120 000 km warranty and a five year/90 000 km service plan are standard across the range. Sales officially commence in November.

PRICING

T-Roc 1.4 TSI Design Tiptronic – R489 400

T-Roc 2.0 TSI Design DSG – R548 300

T-Roc 2.0 TSI R-Line DSG – R593 600

