Powered-up Toyota Land Cruiser Prado hits Japan, no word yet about South Africa

Toyota has kicked-off sales of the updated, more powerful Land Cruiser Prado with Japan, unsurprisingly, being the first market to receive it.

As is already known, the Prado joins the facelift Hilux and Fortuner in receiving the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine now rated at 150kW/500Nm instead of 130kW/450Nm. It will only be offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox and selectable four-wheel-drive, a setup that also applies to the unchanged 120kW/246Nm 2.7-litre petrol model. In addition, the seating options remain unchanged as well with space for either five or seven.

In terms of equipment, a newly introduced L Package on the TX sees the inclusion of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the range-topping TZ-G receives paddle shifters for the first time. Rear Cross Traffic Alert can be specified as an option on both, with safety on all models being bolstered by the inclusion of Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Assist, a Yaw Assist function and Pedestrian as well as Cyclist Detection integrated in the Autonomous Emergency Brake Assist system.

Added to the L Package is a special Black Edition option comprising of black 18-inch alloy wheels, a Jet Black finish on the grille and mirror caps, on the doors and roof rails, fog light surrounds and on the inside, a black instrument cluster and silver ornament centre panel.

Aside from Japan, the updated Prado is set to go on sale in Australia next month, but while anticipated to come to South Africa in replacing the 120kW/400Nm 3.0 D-4D engine on the oil-burning side, no official timing has so far been made.

PRICING IN JAPAN

Land Cruiser Prado 2.7 TX (5-seat) – ¥3 621 000 (R595 503)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.7 TX (7-seat) – ¥3 779 000 (R621 488)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.7 TX L (5-seat) – ¥4 140 000 (R680 857)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.7 TX L (7-seat) – ¥4 298 000 (R706 842)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.7 TX L Black (5-seat) – ¥4 261 000 (R700 757)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.7 TX L Black (7-seat) – ¥4 419 000 (R726 741)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 TX (5-seat) – ¥4 285 000 (R704 704)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 TX (7-seat) – ¥4 443 000 (R730 688)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 TX L (5-seat) – ¥4 810 000 (R791 044)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 TX L (7-seat) – ¥4 968 000 (R817 029)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 TX L Black (5-seat) – ¥4 931 000 (R810 944)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 TX L Black (7-seat) – ¥5 089 000 (R836 928)

Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 GD-6 TZ-G (7-seat) – ¥5 530 000 (R909 454)

