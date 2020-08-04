Back for real or safe keeping? Honda submits CR-Z application in the US

With the emergence of rumours two months ago that Honda could be reviving the Integra name by 2022, a fresh trademark application submitted in the United States has hinted of a possible return of the CR-Z.

According to MotorTrend and CarBuzz, the submission was made to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on 29 July and could herald the return of what was billed as the spiritual successor to the CR-X that bowed out in 2016 after a six year production run. Despite the submission, chances are that it could remain dormant as well and simply rate as a preventative measure in case any other manufacturer plans on using it in the future.

If it does become a reality though, expect the hybrid powertrain to possibly make way for an all-electric configuration along the lines of the original Civic inspired e marketed in Europe. Another possible theory is that it could become a small crossover instead of returning as a two-door sports coupe. As it stands though, these are purely speculative and it remains to be seen what will transpire in the coming years.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.