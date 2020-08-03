TechRoad designation joins Renault Sandero range

With an all-new model not far off, Renault has given its popular and evergreen Sandero range yet another revision with the inclusion of a new derivative.

Like the Duster, the TechRoad moniker joins the line-up as the new flagship Stepway model above the Dynamique Plus, albeit with exterior and interior fixtures that debuted on the latter last year. This means gloss black mirror caps, black detailing on the lower part of the doors, 16-inch flex-wheel covers with a blue centre caps and a blacked-out B-pillar.

Inside, the seven-inch MediaNav touchscreen infotainment system boasts Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite navigation, in addition to doubling up as a display for the reverse camera. A unique upholstery pattern on the seats with blue detailing rounds the interior off with specification remaining unchanged from that of the Plus. Leather seats are again optional for an extra R10 088.

Up front, the long-serving 898 cc turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine continues as is with power rated at 66 kW and torque at 135 Nm. As ever, drive goes to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox with Renault claiming a top speed of 169 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 11.1 seconds. The combined fuel consumption is rated at 5.2 L/100 km.

A five year/150 000 km warranty is standard on all models along with a two year/30 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Sandero 0.9 Expression – R209 900

Sandero Stepway 0.9 Expression – R223 900

Sandero Stepway 0.9 Dynamique Plus – R243 900

Sandero Stepway 0.9 TechRoad – R243 900

