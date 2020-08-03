Toyota Prado GD-6 ‘in the pipeline’ as upgrades get ready for October Aus debut

Australia appears set to be the first market to receive the upgraded Toyota Land Cruiser Prado according to a new report.

While it was announced last month that the Prado, which is due to be replaced by an all-new model in 2022, would follow the updated Hilux and Fortuner in receiving the now more powerful 150kW/500Nm 2.8 GD-6 engine, motoring.com.au states that its apparent arrival in October and not August would not only involve the 30kW/50Nm power and torque uptake.

Instead, the online publication alleges that the Prado will come with a number of cosmetic tweaks most likely involving new bumpers, redesigned headlights and new alloy wheels, while the interior is poised to get a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a digital instrument cluster.

Also expected is the suspension that debuted on the Hilux, as well as Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection for the already available Autonomous Emergency Braking system, Lane Keeping Assist with ‘lane-to-steer’ and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Down Under, pricing for the Prado starts at $54 090 (R663 952) for the entry-level GX and tops-out at $84 226 (R1 033 870) for the flagship Kakadu, but chances are that a small premium will be added with the addition of the facelift and rise in grunt.

Toyota South Africa has meanwhile indicated that the GD-6 is in the pipeline to replace the 120kW/400Nm 3.0 D-4D in the local Prado, but stated that its exact timing remains to be confirmed. Given its unveiling in Australia though, expect the updated Prado to possibly arrive towards the end of this year or in early 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.