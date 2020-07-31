Mercedes-AMG GT line-up shuffled

Mercedes-AMG has followed the unveiling of the hardcore GT R Black Series earlier this month up with a number of changes to the rest of the GT line-up.

On the model front, the simply titled GT remains the entry level model, but now comes with a power hike of 40 kW from 350 kW to 390 kW with torque remaining unchanged at 700 Nm. Dropped from the range though is the GT S with the GT C being retained along with the GT R and of course the Black. In these models, the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine continues as is.

Equipment-wise, all models now come with the AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension, a lithium-ion battery starter, the upgraded composite high performance brakes, a Race Mode and the electronic locking rear differential as standard. As an option, buyers can opt for the Dynamic Plus package that adds rear wheel steering, while the Night Package now becomes an optional on the GT Coupe and GT Roadster.

Set to arrive on dealership floors in its home market from November, pricing for the updated GT kicks-off at €119 079 (R2 384 748) with the GT Roadster set to retail from €130 679 (R2 617 057). Expect sales in South Africa to start next year.

