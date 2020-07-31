Motoring News 31.7.2020 10:03 am

BMW says goodbye to quad-turbodiesel with bespoke X5 and X7 M50d

Charl Bosch

Final Edition commemorating the 294kW/760Nm engine is mainly an interior and exterior affair.

Having made the announcement in January that it would discontinue the quad-turbodiesel engine in its M50d models due to costs, BMW has unveiled a farewell edition of the X5 M50d and X7 M50d that will be offered reportedly until September when production of the B57D30S unit stops.

Limited to markets in Eastern Europe, the Final Edition commemorating the 294kW/760Nm engine is mainly an interior and exterior affair with model name branded door sills, otherwise optional alloy wheels, the Matrix LED headlights, colours more than likely from the BMW Individual catalogue and Crafted Clarity glass-like surface interior detailing. Exact specification is however unknown as is pricing.

Spun-off of the conventional B57 oil-burner that debuted in 2015 as a replacement for the N57 engine, the D30S bowed the following year in the 750d and also does duty in the X6 M50d, but become obsolete in the 5 Series following Munich’s decision not restore the M550d at the head of the facelift oil-burning range.

As a final reminder, the mill is connected to an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with drive going to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. While the top speed for the X5 and X7 M50d is limited to 250 km/h, the former will dispatch the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.2 seconds versus the latter’s 5.4 seconds.

