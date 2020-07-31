South Africa is bakkie-country, finish en klaar.

The Toyota Hilux has been the first choice for many buyers over the years, but Ford has taken the fight to the Japanese manufacturer with its popular Ranger. In fact, the Blue Oval outsold Toyota in the double cab segment for a good handful of years before losing their lead in the four-door battle recently.

Opinions between the two will always be divided and very few people manage to stay objective, regardless if they even own a bakkie or not. But from an objective point of view, which is really the better bakkie?

On Saturday 1 August, citizen.co.za will bring you a shootout between the two line-up’s top dogs, the Ranger Raptor and the Hilux GR Sport. Road Test Editor Mark Jones will by means of a comprehensive scoring system mark each one on a variety of aspects ranging from price to suspension. Only numbers, no emotion.

Can you guess which one will narrowly win this fight 20-18? Be sure to log into citizen.co.za on 1 August for the complete results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.