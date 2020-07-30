Finally happening? Toyota Supra poised to get manual gearbox

With a GRMN model reportedly coming in 2023 powered by a more powerful version of the BMW sourced S58 engine set for the new M3 and M4, the long standing rumour of Toyota offering a manual gearbox on the Supra has flared up once again in Japan after months of silence.

Back in 2018, Supra Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada told Autoblog that a manual ‘box doesn’t rate as a priority for most buyers, only for his Chief Assistant Engineer, Masayuki Kai, to confirm to carsguide.com.au months later that a three-pedal layout had been developed.

“This is not yet finally decided and depending on feedback from the market, we will decide if we should introduce a manual transmission. We have developed it, yes, there is hardware ready,” he said.

In January last year, Tada, when quizzed by autoguide.com, stated that, “I’m very aware of the requests and needs for a manual transmission out there, but with the new sports automatic transmission, I am very satisfied with the results of the performance of this transmission system

“If there is a persistent, overwhelming demand still for a manual transmission, a sports car in itself [will] inherently improve and to continue to improve when those kinds of things will be considered. Obviously, if the mass market demand is there, it would be something that would have to be considered. It depends on the right timing”.

In the latest claim by Mag-X, the next rounds of improvements would not only see the introduction of the GRMN, but possibly before it arrives, the manual ‘box, however, the exact timing remains unknown. What’s more, the report doesn’t mention if the ‘box would star on the 3.0-litre model or the entry-level 2.0-litre that can be fitted with a six-speed manual on the related BMW Z4 in Europe.

With Toyota reportedly planning on discontinuing the Supra in 2025 based on claims from Best Car earlier this month, expect more details relating to this and the manual ‘box to possibly emerge over the coming weeks and months.

