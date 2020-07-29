Lamborghini (finally) releases its most powerful, rampant bull to date

After a prolonged teaser campaign, Lamborghini has finally revealed its most hardcore, dramatic and outlandish track-day only hyper car in the shape of the newly renamed Essenza SCV12.

Until now known as the SCV12, the Essenza is the work of the Raging Bull’s Squadra Corse racing division and is claimed to be a direct descendent from the Miura Jota and the iconic Diablo GTR with power, as is already known, coming from a normally aspirated V12 that rates as the most powerful ever made by the Saint’Agata marque.

Taking additional inspiration from the Huracan GT3 racer, the SCV12 rides on a model bespoke carbon fibre monocoque chassis with an integrated roll cage Lamborghini claims has resulted in a power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp/kg or 1.24 kW/kg.

Rating as the first ever GT car to conform to FIA regulations ordinarily reserved for prototypes, the slanted nose SCV12 incorporates not only the unique front-end claimed to hark back to the 1970s, but also a front splitter taken from the Huracan Super Trofeo GT3, an airscoop mounted on the roof, dual intakes on the front hatch, vertical fins on the door sills and a massive adjustable carbon fibre rear wing.

Inside, the race focused interior does way with items such as a touchscreen infotainment system and a conventional steering wheel in favour of a Formula 1-style wheel, plus an angled-to-the-driver centre console festooned with buttons and switches. Also gone is the instrument cluster and traditional steering column stalks that have been relocated to the wheel.

As well as the FIA homologated OMP race seat with carbon fibre shells, the SCV12 comes with door pulls instead of handles, no airbags or even a glove box, Perspex side windows with a small opening and none of the features normally found inside a Huracan or Aventador.

In terms of power, no official figure were provided with Lamborghini merely stating that the 6.5-litre V12 is capable of producing “over 830 horsepower”, or 619 kW that equates to an increase of 75 kW over the Aventador SVJ. An X-trac developed paddle-shift six-speed sequential gearbox sends the amount of twist to the rear wheels via bespoke magnesium 19-inch rims at the front and 20-inches at the rear wrapped in Pirelli slick tyres.

Despite not revealing any performance figures, the SCV12 will, according to Lamborghini, produce more downforce than a 1 200 kg GT3 car at 250 km/h. Stopping power is provided by brakes and calipers made by Brembo, while a Capristo exhaust system has been specially designed to reduce back pressure but improve the engine’s sound.

Offered in four colours; Grigio Linx, Arancio California, Verde Silvans, and Nero Aldebaran Gloss, only 40 Essenza SCV12’s will be made with the purchasing of each also netting the owner with a monitored and dedicated parking space insid a special hanger in Saint’Agata plus a driving experience starting next year with tutelage from former touring car, Formula 1 and five-times 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Emanuele Pirro, as well as Squadra Corse factory driver, Marco Mapelli.

