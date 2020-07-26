Updated Toyota Vios revealed as preview of ‘new’ Yaris

After a series of patent documents leaked two months ago, Toyota, after a short teaser campaign, revealed the facelift XP150 generation Vios over the weekend, which is expected to arrive on local shores either this year or in early 2021 once again as the Yaris.

Unveiled in the Philippines, the Vios, which in XP150 guise has been around since 2013 and received an extensive makeover three years ago that lead to a spin-off in Thailand called the Yaris ATIV that has been marketed in South Africa since 2018, receives a redesigned front bumper with vertical fog light inlets, a Lexus-like restyled grille with a new lower air dam and LED headlights whose actual design remains as is.

The updates however only apply the front facia as the rear is kept unchanged, while on the inside, the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as the sole interior tweaks.

Marketed only as a sedan, the Vios, in the Philippines, is motivated by two normally aspirated petrol engines; a 1.3 that makes 72kW/123Nm and a 1.5 that delivers 77kW/140Nm. Transmission include a standard five-speed manual or an optional CVT.

Heading for markets across Asia within the coming weeks and months, the booted Vios is of course unlikely to return to South Africa as the Yaris Sedan, but as mentioned, expect the changes to be incorporated into the hatch that will also carry the Yaris moniker in India.

Despite having launched the XP210 Yaris in Europe and Japan last year, it is unlikely that the local arm of the Japanese marque would opt for this model as its importation from France or Japan could lead to a higher price tag than that of the Thai model. A final announcement though has not yet been made.

