So soon? Ford Bronco’s deck opening in 2024

Ford has reportedly confirmed that the all-new Bronco will further its battle with the Jeep Wrangler, albeit this time as a pick-up aimed at the Gladiator.

According to Automobile Magazine, the open-deck Bronco is set to bow in 2024 based on claims from sources within the Blue Oval, and with motivation from the 2.3-litre four-cylinder or 2.7 V6 EcoBoost engines despite unconfirmed murmurings of a bigger 3.0 EcoBoost V6 or even the F-150’s 5.0-litre V8. Transmissions will also be carried over and consist of the seven-speed manual and the ten-speed automatic co-developed with General Motors.

When it becomes reality, the Bronco will join not only the Ranger and F-150, but also the new Maverick in Dearborn’s US pick-up range. Although possible fears of product overlapping seems certain given its expected placing relative to its siblings, chances are that it could become more of a niche offering rather than a volume seller like its stablemates.

While set to retain most of the features and tech as the ‘conventional’ Bronco, the pick-up won’t be offered with two doors and will instead come as standard in four-door Crew Cab guise. Despite being early days, don’t be surprised if details in the form of leaked images, spec or dimensions appear online in the coming weeks and months.

