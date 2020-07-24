Dark suited BMW X7 steps out of the shadows

BMW has unveiled what is likely to be the first in a slew of special edition versions of the X7, despite its flagship SUV being less than two years old.

Called the Dark Shadow Edition that will be limited to 500 units, the mostly unique cosmetic fixtures include a colour dubbed Frozen Arctic Grey Metallic, Jet Black 22-inch M light V-spoke alloy wheels, the high gloss Shadow Line exterior pack from the Individual catalogue, the M Sport Package and the M Sport exhaust system.

Inside, the six or seven-seat Dark Shadow Edition receives the M Sport steering wheel, Individual Merino leather upholstery in model specific Night Blue/Black, a black Merino leather and Night Blue Nappa leather trimmed dashboard, Fineline Black inserts, aluminium inlays, a Night Blue Alcantara roofliner, piano key black detailing on the centre console and a model signifying plaque.

As evident by the tailgate badge, the Dark Shadow is based on the M50i and therefore makes use of the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol that delivers 390kW/750Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Like its sibling, and indeed the rest of the X line-up, production will take place at the Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina from next month with pricing from $120 490. However, it seems unlikely that any of the 500 unit will be allocated for South Africa.

