Kia Sonet coming this year as first official teaser drops

Confirmed to make its eagerly awaited debut on 7 August, Kia has released the first official teaser image of the new Sonet.

Seemingly little toned down from the concept that bowed in February at the Delhi Auto Expo in India, the single sketch sees the front-end incorporating the marque’s latest Tiger Nose grille derived from the new Sorento, expansive air inlets on the flanks of the front bumper and headlights inspired by those of the K5.

Aside from the satin silver roof rails, the Sonet’s bonnet also takes after that of the model once known as the Optima, with the same being true of the just visible alloy wheels. Although Kia didn’t reveal any images of the rear, expect it to differ little from the concept as well. No details or image of the interior were provided.

In accordance with previous reports, the Sonet, which will be built alongside the Seltos at the Anantapur Plant, will have a choice of three engines; a normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol producing 61kW/115Nm, the 1.0 T-GDI from the Hyundai Venue that punches out 88kW/172Nm and the 85kW/260Nm 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel. Transmissions are likely to consist of the new intelligent six-speed manual that does away with the clutch pedal, a conventional six-speed automatic, a seven-speed dual-clutch and possibly even a CVT.

Despite being billed as a ‘Made in India’ model, the Sonet has now been confirmed for South Africa and will be arriving towards the end of this year with specification and price still to be announced.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.