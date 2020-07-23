Toyota Land Cruiser’s V8 turbodiesel here to stay

Toyota has once again thrown its support behind the 4.5 D-4D V8 turbodiesel engine used in the Land Cruiser following fears that it might be dropped when the six-cylinder only 300 debuts next year.

In a reaffirmation of comments made earlier this year, a Toyota Australia spokesperson remarked to carsguide.com.au that, “there are currently no planned changes to the Land Cruiser 70 series availability, or to its powertrain”.

As it stands, the 70 series, made up of the 76 and 79, utilises a single turbo version of the V8 that produces 151kW/430Nm, whereas the twin-turbo setup in the 200 punches out 195kW/650Nm. While it appears clear that the latter would fall by the wayside, the former looks set to go the other way despite reports of it heading the electric route as part of Toyota’s strategy to have all of its models electrified by 2025 in order to comply with ever more stringent emissions regulations.

“As far as future model plans on the replacement for the upcoming Land Cruiser 300, we can’t confirm any powertrain details at this stage,” the source told the online publication.

While it is known that the 300 will be heading the six-cylinder route in both petrol and diesel guise, the latter allegedly set to produce 200kW/650Nm and power the rumoured GR Hilux, it will also be offered as a hybrid for the first time, supposedly with the same drivetrain as the Lexus LS 500h.

Toyota South Africa has however also remained mum on speculation about the 300, saying that, “we are unable to comment on the powertrain detail at this stage. While there are indeed new powertrains in development, Toyota South Africa have not confirmed local specification as yet and it is still under study”.

