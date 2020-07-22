Bespoke Hyundai Venue Limited Edition priced

In a move similar to the Creta last year, Hyundai has introduced a special edition version of the ever popular Venue simply dubbed the Limited Edition.

Essentially a cosmetic overhaul, the Limited Edition is based on either the mid-range Fluid or top-spec Glide and although specification remains unchanged, the exterior receives a two-tone finish that matches a dark blue body with a white roof, while the interior sports a beige hue with leather/denim covered seats. A commemorative Limited Edition plaque rounds the changes off.

Up front, the Limited Edition continues to be motivated by the three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI petrol engine that sends 88kW/172Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.5 L/100m km for the former and 6.9 L/100 km for the latter.

Restricted to just 500 units, the Venue Limited Edition comes standard with a seven year/200 000 km warranty as well as a three year/45 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Motion – R285 500

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Motion DCT – R319 500

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Fluid – R324 500

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Fluid Limited Edition – R328 900

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Fluid DCT – R355 500

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Fluid Limited Edition DCT – R360 500

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Glide DCT – R385 900

Venue 1.0 T-GDI Glide Limited Edition DCT – R385 900

