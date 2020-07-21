Motoring News 21.7.2020 03:46 pm

Facelift Toyota Yaris XP150 spied in the Philippines, in South Africa next year?

Charl Bosch
Current South African-spec X150 Toyota Yaris

An unknown entity though is whether the XP150 will continue to be offered in South Africa or phased-out in favour of the XP210.

On the back of patent drawings uncovered two months ago, the facelift Toyota Yaris has been spied without any disguise ahead of its debut on 25 July.

In publishing the images, and indeed the confirmation video of the above mentioned date first posted by Pilipino website, carguide.ph, motor1.com Brazil reports that the XP150 generation Yaris, which is sourced from Thailand for South Africa, will only go on sale in South America from next year with technical details still to be confirmed.

European-spec XP210 Toyota Yaris

Derived from the Yaris ATIV, which is a spin-off from the Vios that has been around since 2013, but facelifted three years, the revisions include new headlights, an X-shaped lower front air intake and a redesigned grille with chrome detailing. Although no images of the rear were revealed, in-line with previous reports, no changes have seemingly taken place. Also still to be seen is the interior.

An unknown entity though is whether the XP150 will continue to be offered in South Africa or phased-out in favour of the potentially pricier XP210 made in France for Europe and at the Aichi Plant for the Japanese Domestic Market.

