Aventador SVJ Xago set to become one of the rarest Lamborghinis ever made

Lamborghini has introduced yet another limited edition Roadster, this time based on the Aventador SVJ, which will be even rarer than the hybrid Sián unveiled earlier this month.

The work of Sant’Agata’s Ad Personam customisation division, the Xago celebrates the opening of the department’s new virtual studio and will be limited to just 10 examples for buyers who it through SVJ through the programme.

While the normally aspirated 6.5-litre V12’s output are unchanged at 566kW/720Nm, meaning a top speed of over 350 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, the exterior receives gloss black Ad Personam Nireo alloy wheels, a hexagonal cloud motif said to have been inspired by those over the North Pole as well as the shape of Saturn, and an Ad Personam contrasting colour selected at the behest of each of the 10 owners.

Despite not revealing any interior images, or indeed final pricing, each of the 10 Xago’s comes with a hexagonita theme seat pattern, special builder’s plate and custom contrasting colour again selected at the instance of the owner. Specification is unchanged from the standard SVJ.

