The name is Maverick: Spy image seemingly confirms name of Ford’s Bantam successor

Ford’s new small pick-up will officially revive the Maverick name after the moniker last starred in 2005 on the European version of the Ford Escape and before that, most famously, in Australia as a rebadged fourth generation Nissan Patrol and again on the Old Continent as the Blue Oval’s interpretation of the Nissan Terrano.

The confirmation, which comes after the release of a teaser image dubbed “Whitespace 2021 Launch” this past weekend, comes courtesy of a leaked picture submitted to motor1.com that shows the newcomer’s tailgate with the Maverick name on the back in block letters, and in a style the online publication claims falls in-line with that of the Ranger.

Although Ford has once again declined to comment on the name after being contacted, it now appears certain that the long awaited replacement for the Bantam/Courier has been titled in the lead-up to its unveiling next year. Unlike in the markets mentioned, the Maverick name last appeared in the United States in 1977 on a six-or-eight-cylinder compact sedan that served as a step-up from the controversial Pinto.

As is already known, the Maverick will ride on the C2 platform as the Focus and Bronco Sport, have the same choice of engines; a 1.5 or 2.0 EcoBoost both mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and reportedly come with styling derived from the latter. It will also be built alongside the Sport at Ford’s Hermosillo Plant in Mexico.

For now, it seems that the Maverick will be limited to North America, but expect more details to be uncovered in the coming weeks and months.

