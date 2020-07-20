Ford Transit and Tourneo Connect get Active

Ford has passed its off-road inspired Active moniker to the Transit and Toureno Connect vans in the United Kingdom after introducing similar variants of the Transit and Tourneo Custom last month.

Comparable to its senior siblings, and indeed the Fiesta and Focus Active, the exterior updates consists of five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear skidplates, a model specific mesh grille, black cladding around the wheel arches, on the doors and on the rear bumper, silver roof rails, Active badges and two new colours; Solar Silver and Sedona Orange.

Providing seating for five or seven in the case of the Tourneo, both model’s interior changes are minor and restricted to new seat patterns, blue contrasted stitching and Active decals. Payload for the Transit is rated at 982 kg with the Tourneo offering a maximum boot volume of 2 900-litres to 3 600-litres depending on the seat choice.

Boasting a 24 mm ride height increase over the standard models, the Active can be specified with the optional Quaife mechanical limited slip differential with motivation coming from the 1.5 EcoBlue turbodiesel engine in two states of tune; 74kW/250Nm and 88kW/300Nm. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard with an eight-speed automatic optional, but only the former can be equipped with the mentioned differential and solely with the 88 kW engine. Drive is once more routed to the front wheels.

In the UK, pricing kicks-off at £21 285 (R449 789) for the Tourneo and at £21 675 (R458 030) for the Transit with delivers commencing at the end of this year. Like with the Transit and Toureno Custom though, the latest Active models are unlikely to be offered in South Africa for the time being.

